Pennsylvania man charged with impersonating FBI agent in Philadelphia grocery store

A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, man is facing federal charges for pretending to be an FBI agent in a grocery store.

In April, Seok Joon Lee, 54, walked into a Philadelphia supermarket wearing a bulletproof vest and a holstered gun, an indictment says. Lee, who is from Jenkintown, had 13 rounds of live ammunition and two spare magazines, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

He told a security guard he was an FBI agent and attempted to conduct a "security check" of the store. When Philadelphia police arrived, he told them he was "undercover FBI."

He could face up to three years in prison as well as a fine.