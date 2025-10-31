Pennsylvania organization explains how trick-or-treating can look different for kids with autism

As millions of children around the country head out to trick-or-treat, the Autism Connection of Pennsylvania organization is reminding people that understanding can go a long way toward making Halloween for everyone.

One in 31 children falls somewhere on the autism spectrum. While those numbers keep rising, so does awareness, and with that comes acceptance.

The sun is setting, doors are opening, and little goblins and ghosts are on the hunt for treats.

But amid the costumes and candy, you might notice a child who takes more than one piece, doesn't say thank you, or maybe looks disappointed at the candy in your bowl.

Lu Randall, the executive director for Autism Connection of Pennsylvania, says that autism can look different for everyone and sometimes that means Halloween can, too.

"All of our brains are kind of like this," Randall said. "There's nerve chains on the surface and that's where we process everything coming in, but it's a network between how I find a word and how I say the word if I can say it. How i can reach into a bowl and make that decision and make all these muscles work. It all goes across this and it can get really traffic jammed when you have autism."

Randall says that it helps to remember that children with autism are processing all these things while out getting Halloween candy might be too much for them to engage or say thank you.

"Whatever we think is appropriate might just be too much to expect," Randall said.

It's also possible that a child who isn't wearing a costume might just be uncomfortable, depending on their sensory needs -- but that doesn't mean that they can't partake in the fun.

And sometimes it may not even be a little one at your front door.

"What if it's taken them that long in their life to get comfortable doing that, and they're 15?" Randall asked.

When it comes to celebrating, every experience looks different, and that's why understanding who you're dealing with matters.

"I think that Halloween could just be low barrier, low expectation on our part and just let them have fun," Randall said. "If they get to one or two houses, sometimes that might be a big success and I think if they come to your house, that's a win for you."

A little patience and kindness can make the night a lot less scary for some children, while also making it a lot more meaningful for their families.

Not judging people, I mean it doesn't really take much for us to be kind to people, especially now," Randall said. "There's a lot of stress in the world."

So this Halloween, take some action with a grain of salt -- the sweetest treat you can offer is understanding.