Pennsylvania Capitol lights up green for Eagles

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Governor Josh Shapiro lights Capitol's west side green for Eagles
Governor Josh Shapiro lights Capitol's west side green for Eagles 00:50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania's State Capitol turns green to support the Birds. 

Governor Josh Shapiro flipped the switch in Harrisburg.

"Congratulations Philadelphia Eagles, what a huge win. NFC champions and in two weeks we bring that Lombardi trophy back to Philly, back to Pennsylvania. Birds nation, this is big, right now. This is huge and I got a little something for you to celebrate the win and to get ready for the Super Bowl," Shapiro said. 

snapshot.jpg

He lit the Capitol's west side green to celebrate the Eagles' trip to the Super Bowl. 

Shapiro is from Montgomery County and a big Eagles fan. 

The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

