Pennsylvania 9/11 memorial vandalized days after ceremony marking 25 years since terrorist attacks

A 9/11 memorial in Pennsylvania was vandalized days after hundreds of people gathered to mark 25 years since the terrorist attacks.

Several glass panels at the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial in Lower Makefield Township were intentionally scratched, according to police.

The damage was discovered Tuesday morning. Investigators believe the vandalism occurred sometime between Sept. 11 and Sept. 18.

The scratches appear on panels displaying the last names of victims in the "S" through "W" sections of the memorial. Police said the markings do not appear to target any particular victim or group.

For Ellen Saracini, the founder of the Garden of Reflection, the damage is personal. She created the memorial to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks, including her husband, Victor Saracini, who died when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the World Trade Center's South Tower.

"It's so heartbreaking to hear, and it also shows a disrespect, and it's very angering," Saracini said. "I'm outraged."

Saracini said the memorial is much more than a place to remember those who died. For families who never received the remains of their loved ones, she said, the Garden of Reflection can be one of the few places they have to grieve and honor them.

"What could possibly give satisfaction to someone to have done something like this, to have desecrated it?" Saracini said. "It right away took me to a place of, 'They might not know exactly what this memorial means.'"

The Garden of Reflection is an important gathering place for the Bucks County community and for families of 9/11 victims, Saracini said.

"It means a lot to our community because they honor and respect and remember all of those who were lost, and aid the grieving families in being here for us and with us," she said.

Police have not said whether the vandalism was captured on surveillance video, citing security reasons. Investigators said they will review any available video as part of the investigation.

Visitors to the memorial said they hope whoever damaged the panels is held accountable and that additional steps are taken to protect the site.

"It needs to have better security or get some cameras if they don't have them currently, but definitely need to maintain it," said James Agasar of Newtown.

Lower Makefield Township police are asking anyone who has information about the vandalism or may have seen anything suspicious at the memorial to contact them. You can contact Detective R. Meehl at 267-274-1163 or submit a tip online.

The Garden of Reflection, located in Yardley, is Pennsylvania's official 9/11 memorial.