25 years after 9/11 attacks, annual ceremony at Garden of Reflection remembers lives lost

Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, people gathered Friday evening at the Garden of Reflection in Yardley, Pennsylvania, to remember the nearly 3,000 people who were killed and reflect on the lasting impact of the tragedy.

The annual remembrance ceremony began with the ringing of a single bell, followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Speakers reflected on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the way the attacks changed the country. Among those who spoke was Tara Bane, who lost her husband, Michael, in the North Tower.

"It is heartwarming, and I think it's important that we do come together and remember what happened, and keep telling the story of that day for my son, 17," Bane said. "You know, this younger generation, they need to know about it."

The ceremony also brought together people who experienced 9/11 firsthand and younger people who know the tragedy through stories passed down by family members and others.

Kimberly Samaniego, a volunteer with the Lower Makefield Police Explorers, was born seven years after the attacks. She said learning about the events has given her a deeper appreciation for the first responders who helped save lives.

"It's extremely important. If it wasn't for the firefighters or the first responders of 9/11, we wouldn't have been able to save the amount of lives that we did," Samaniego said.

The ceremony concluded with a candle-lighting in memory of those who never made it home.

"They sacrificed. So you got to remember that sacrifice," Andy Rich, of Newtown, said.

Don Bound, of Bensalem, said remembering the victims is also a reminder of the resilience of the country.

"Think about what it did to our country. Think about the lives that were lost, innocent lives that were lost," Bound said. "It's important for the world to know America is strong and will continue to fight no matter what."

The Garden of Reflection remains open year-round, giving visitors an opportunity to pay their respects and remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.