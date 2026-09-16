Armored vehicle, police activity outside Pennsauken, New Jersey, home

Police escorted people out of a home in Pennsauken, New Jersey, on Wednesday, and an armored vehicle is on the scene.

The home is on Bethel Avenue near Maple Avenue. Images from Chopper 3 showed officers in defensive positions.

A robotic dog was seen on the block.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said officers responded to the home where someone was barricaded inside and there may have been shots fired.

"There is no known threat to the community. Residents can expect increased police activity in the area. The shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation," a spokesperson said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.