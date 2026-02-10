How do you feel about Pennsylvania's streets and highways? PennDOT survey asks for your input on safety

Do you feel safe on Pennsylvania's streets and highways? What do you feel could be better?

If you've got something to say, PennDOT is asking for your input with a new online survey available now through Feb. 28.

PennDOT says the survey will help Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration improve traffic safety and direct grant money toward programs. About $30 million is invested from federal grant funds across the state in initiatives aimed at preventing crashes, fatalities and injuries each year, PennDOT says.

The survey covers topics including impaired and distracted driving, seat belt use and bike and pedestrian safety.

A prior survey helped the department understand attitudes on highway safety and what types of messaging might resonate with drivers. The results showed family members were the most impactful influences to get drivers to make safe choices behind the wheel -- those responses fueled a marketing campaign focused on the consequences your loved ones face when you make dangerous driving decisions.

You can access the full survey at pa.gov/dotsafety.