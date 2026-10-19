William Penn School District begins reinstating most sports at Penn Wood High School amid investigation

Most fall sports except football are in the process of being reinstated at Penn Wood High School amid an investigation into an alleged incident involving athletic culture, William Penn School District said Monday.

The school district suspended all high school athletics last week over an incident implicating "culture and climate in athletics." The district has yet to say what the incident was.

Hundreds of students walked out of class Friday in protest of the school district's decision. They said they felt they were being punished for something they had nothing to do with.

William Penn School District said Monday that cheer, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country, volleyball and girls tennis are being reinstated. The girls tennis season is over.

It comes after the district administered a climate and culture survey among student-athletes over the weekend and is administering it to fall coaches Monday. Each coach will be required to review school district policies and provide proof, according to a news release.

"After learning of concerns, the district began applying its policies, including by gathering additional facts, and has focused on hearing directly from students," the district said in a news release.

The athletic director will work with coaches and teams to help complete the rest of the season, the district said.

William Penn School District partnered with Grand River Solutions to investigate "specific allegations of misconduct," according to a news release.

The district said it's reviewing its athletic operations and will use feedback from students and coaches to identify where it can improve.

"The district also continues to strengthen existing procedures to support safe and positive athletic experiences, provide appropriate supervision and guidance, and ensure student-athletes have clear ways to raise concerns," the district said.