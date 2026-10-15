Pennsylvania high school suspends all sports over incident implicating "culture and climate in athletics"

Penn Wood High School is suspending all sports due to an investigation involving an "alleged incident that implicates culture and climate in athletics," the William Penn School District announced Thursday.

In a statement posted online, the school district in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, said an independent investigator has been assigned to the case. It's unclear who or what is under investigation.

The school district said families can share "positive experiences within Penn Wood athletics by emailing communications@wpsd.k12.pa.us."

The district said the feedback would allow the district to identify areas that are working and where it needs to improve.

"Student safety and well-being remain paramount," the school district said in a statement posted online. "The district will conduct a fair and thorough review under applicable district policies. Student-athletes will have the opportunity to share their experiences through a climate survey to help inform this work."

"We recognize that this pause is disappointing for students, families, coaches, and supporters. Athletics provides meaningful opportunities for connection, growth, and teamwork, and we are committed to fostering a safe, respectful environment for every student."