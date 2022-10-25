Penn State cancels event featuring Proud Boy founder

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) –Tense moments at Penn State University in State College after the cancellation of an event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

University officials say they decided to scratch Monday night's on-campus comedy show featuring the controversial figure after a threat of escalating violence from protests on campus.

The event was organized by Uncensored America, a registered university organization.

Penn State released a statement calling McInnes's views "abhorrent," saying they do not align with the university's values.