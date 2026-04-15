Transplant patients in Philadelphia celebrate donor families with Donor Dash in hospital hallways

Transplant patients in Philadelphia got to celebrate the donor families who give the gift of life during a special walk at Penn Medicine on Wednesday.

Patients, families and members of the Penn transplant team came together to show gratitude with the annual Donor Dash.

Shawn Frame, 49, who had a liver transplant five days ago, wanted to be part of the event that's designed to celebrate donor families

"I think it's great to spread awareness," Frame said.

Gift of Life cosponsored the Donor Dash for patients.

"This is just an opportunity for us to celebrate patients and really provide hope," said Rick Hasz, with Gift of Life.

Bill Soloway, 60, who had a heart transplant at Penn in 2015, said he visits patients on the transplant floor when he comes back for checkups.

"It's been quite a journey, but it's thanks to people that say yes to organ donation that give people like me a second chance at life," Soloway said.

Soloway's heart came from James Zimmerman, who died in an accident. Soloway was able to meet his donor's dad, Jim.

"He felt like family right from the beginning," Soloway said.

They say they're now bonded for life — in spite of little Pennsylvania rivalry.

Soloway is an Eagles fan, and Jim Zimmerman roots for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It's a nice rivalry, and we enjoy going to the games together," Soloway said. "We like to give each other ribbings. I'm glad our Eagles are much better than the Steelers."

Wednesday's event was for patients who are hospitalized and not able to attend the big Donor Dash on April 26 at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia.