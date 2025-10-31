Penn says it wasn't not hacked after a vulgar email was set to campus community

The University of Pennsylvania is investigating a vulgar email that was sent to members of its campus community.

Penn told CBS News Philadelphia that it was not hacked, but the university is working to find the source of the fraudulent email.

The email's subject line read "We Got Hacked" and included explicit language while urging recipients to "stop giving money" to the university.

The email used Penn's Graduate School of Education's letterhead and appeared to criticize the Ivy League school's admissions and hiring practices.

University officials said they are continuing to investigate the source of the email.