Peloton recalls 2.2 million bikes because their seat posts may break

Peloton is recalling 2.2 million of its original bikes because the seat post can break while a person is using the equipment. Consumers should "immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes," according to the recall.

The seat post assembly can break mid-ride making riders vulnerable to falls and injuries. The bikes in question are Peloton model PL01, and the company is offering free repairs. Consumers are instructed to contact Peloton to receive a replacement seat post that they can install at home.

So far, there have been 35 reports of the seat post breaking and coming apart from the bike during rides, resulting in 13 reports of injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They include a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises from falls from the bike.

Peloton recalled more than 2 million bikes over seat post safety risks. Courtesy of Peloton

"It appears that Peloton may be learning from its past recalls by being more collaborative with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and responding faster than it had with previous product safety issues, such as its treadmill recall," said recall specialist Kaitiln Wowak, an associate professor of IT, analytics, and operations at the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business.

Still, she added, "Peloton's numerous product safety issues – especially those associated with reports of severe injuries – may have a large negative impact on consumer confidence in their products moving forward."

Peloton previously recalled 27,000 of the first-generation bikes over pedals that could break and cut riders' legs. In 2021, it recalled about 126,000 of its Tread and Tread+ treadmills, after dozens of children were injured on the equipment and one was killed after becoming trapped under the treadmill's rear.

The recalled bikes retail for roughly $1,400 and are sold online at Onepeloton.com, Amazon.com and through Dick's Sporting Goods stores and website.

Peloton stock tumbled after the recall was announced, falling nearly 8% to $6.93 in early morning trading.