PECO preparing for possible power outages in Philadelphia region before Thursday's storm

With a storm set to hit the Philadelphia region Thursday, PECO is preparing for power outages

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) – With strong winds in the forecast, PECO is bracing for possible power outages.

The utility company sent tree trimming contractors to Haverford, Montgomery County, before Thursday's storm. The concern is that wind gusts could blow down trees onto power lines and knock out electricity.

"We're taking these higher winds seriously and we're prepared for any type of issues that could potentially occur," PECO spokesperson Greg Smore said.

Smore said one advantage for crews was that there weren't many leaves on the trees, meaning there was less weight on the branches. The utility is prepared to increase staffing for the storm if needed.

"We invest in more than $50 million a year on tree trimming across our service territory, so that's a significant amount of money to prevent outages," Smore said, adding that tree trimming is a year-round process.

But wind isn't the only potential problem. Some people are worried about how the snow could affect their drive to work.

"Hopefully it's not too bad tomorrow for people commuting," John Tammaro from Bryn Mawr said. "I got to commute, so I'm hoping it's not too bad."

Others are concerned about the cold.

"I'm from Southern California," Clara Crider, a Bryn Mar College student, said. "I'm really not used to this weather. I'm freezing all week."