Peace Not Guns Festival in Southwest Philadelphia aims to help community heal, offer resources

Marching down Kingsessing Avenue on Saturday, the Commandoes Drill Team and Drumline helped a community continue to heal.

They kicked off the annual Peace Not Guns Festival in Southwest Philadelphia. It's a chance for neighbors to come together on a block that has seen its share of violence.

"It definitely helps unite the community and promotes positivity," said Lorraine Green, who lives in the neighborhood.

The festival, now in its third year, was started by City Council President Kenyatta Johnson. It takes place near the corner of 60th and Kingsessing, where a mass shooting happened in July 2024. Nine people were shot, and one died.

"We made a commitment to come back and wrap my arms around this community. At the end of the day, this community is more than the shooting that took place," Johnson said.

Hundreds of neighbors and more than 60 community organizations who help support victims of gun violence and their loved ones filled the block for an afternoon of fun.

"This is every year, and it's nice we don't have any problems, everybody has a good time, and I'm out here to have a good time," said Polly Thompson, who lives in the neighborhood.

The festival featured carnival rides, face painting and giveaways such as free food and winter coats. Mental health and community resources were also available.

"We need more of this, to come together, to do this type of stuff out here because without this a lot of people miss out on greatness, and to me this is greatness out here," Clarence Dorsey said.

Johnson said the festival represents what community is all about, spreading love while promoting the message of Peace Not Guns.