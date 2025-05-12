Philadelphia doctor leading citywide movement to slow down, reflect and "Pause in the Park"

Philadelphia doctor on mission to help others pause, reflect and reconnect

In a world constantly pushing us to go faster, one Philadelphia doctor is encouraging people to hit pause — literally.

At FDR Park in South Philadelphia, more than 750 people gathered for a first-of-its-kind well-being retreat hosted by Dr. Hava Rose. The event, called "Pause in the Park," was created to help participants slow down, reflect, and reconnect — not just with each other, but with themselves.

"You really get to take a beat... throw your cup up around everyone you're with," Rose said.

Dr. Hava Rose CBS News Philadelphia

Attendees shared hand-written messages on a "Give One, Take One" pause tree and participated in guided exercises to promote mindfulness and healing. One note read: "The love I give others will flow back to me."

A trained chiropractor, Dr. Rose says her understanding of wellness has evolved to include emotional and mental health as keys to physical healing.

CBS News Philadelphia

"So much of people's physical pain is tied to unprocessed life experiences," she explained.

What started as small workshops in her home has grown into a citywide movement. Earlier this year, she hosted "Unplugging Day" at Watkins Street Studio — where participants were encouraged to turn off their phones and turn inward.

"We're in a real loneliness epidemic," one person shared. "You realize everyone here is looking for the same thing — connection."

The next Pause in the Park event is already in the works, set for next month at the Penn Museum.