Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia offers $5K reward to identify cheesesteak-throwing suspect

Surveillance video captured a man throwing a cheesesteak into the face of a manager at Pat's King of Steaks on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in South Philadelphia.

Shop owner Frank Olivieri is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the incident.

@cbsphiladelphia Video captured a man who threw a cheesesteak into the face of a manager at Pat's King of Steaks on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in South Philadelphia. According to staff, the customer mangled the sandwich for camera footage before returning to the counter to complain about its quality. General manager Tom Francano said he was uninjured during the confrontation. Owner Frank Olivieri is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the suspect's capture and to the filing of assault charges. ♬ original sound - CBS Philadelphia - CBS Philadelphia

General manager Tom Francano said the customer walked up to the window and ordered the sandwich. About 10 minutes later, Francano recalled that he had come back with the opened cheesesteak and said, "This steak's garbage."

After a back-and-forth over the sandwich's quality, Francano said he asked other customers about their sandwiches, and they replied that they were fine.

"That's when he got a little pissed off, he got mad, and he picked the steak up and threw it at me," said Francano, adding that he thought the customer might be some kind of social media influencer. "He had this phone on, you know, on a pole, taking pictures outside and everything."

Olivieri said the video he reviewed showed the customer ripping the sandwich apart by hand before approaching the window. He is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and assault charges.

"He assaulted my employee, so we'll see how many of his friends that he has online are really his friends, see who's going to turn him in first," Olivieri said.