Philadelphia patrol officers to work extended hours over weekend to tackle gun violence in city

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department is stepping up patrols to try to tackle gun violence in the city. All officers assigned to patrols will work 12-hour shifts instead of eight.

The extended shifts will continue through Sunday night.

Last weekend was a violent one in the city, with more than two-dozen people shot.

The department hopes longer hours on the streets will help it manage weekend violence.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM

