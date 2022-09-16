Philadelphia patrol officers to work extended hours over weekend to tackle gun violence in city
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department is stepping up patrols to try to tackle gun violence in the city. All officers assigned to patrols will work 12-hour shifts instead of eight.
The extended shifts will continue through Sunday night.
Last weekend was a violent one in the city, with more than two-dozen people shot.
The department hopes longer hours on the streets will help it manage weekend violence.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.