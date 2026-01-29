Parking spot dispute leads to fight, gunfire in Philadelphia, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after a dispute over a saved parking spot in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood ended with gunfire and a brawl on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Around 1:20 p.m., a 45-year-old man got into an altercation with a 21-year-old man over the parking spot, Philadelphia police said. The 45-year-old man took out a knife during the fight, and the 21-year-old man pulled out a gun.

The men put their weapons down and continued fighting. Then, according to police, a 36-year-old woman got involved, taking the gun from a vehicle and hitting the 45-year-old with it. She fired the gun into the ground, but no one was hit, police said.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby business shows the fight unfolding on the street, in the snow and on the sidewalk.

The 45-year-old man identified the other two people at the scene before being taken to the hospital with a head injury and bleeding, police said.

He is in stable condition, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Authorities said the 21-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were arrested at the scene, and all of the weapons were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.