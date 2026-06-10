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Man shot, killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood over parking dispute, police say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood over a parking dispute Wednesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 6100 block of Magnolia Street at around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said officers responded to the scene and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 7:49 p.m., police said. 

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A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood over a parking dispute Wednesday night, police said.  CBS News Philadelphia

So far, no arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

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