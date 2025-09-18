Deptford Mall in New Jersey ends "premier parking" experiment after feedback from customers

A New Jersey mall has ended its experiment in charging customers $10 to park close to the entrance and avoid a long walk back to the car.

Signs popped up last month in the lots at the Deptford Mall in Deptford, Gloucester County, advertising "premium parking" and bearing a QR code to sign on and pay.

Customers revolted, with many in the comments section on CBS News Philadelphia's social posts saying they weren't interested in the spots and would walk the extra distance.

The spots were placed next to existing close spots, including handicap spots and others for expectant mothers and combat-wounded veterans.

"Let's see how long this lasts. Probably about as long as the new Cracker Barrel logo," remarked one Facebook commenter, Carol Kaiser.

Carol, you called it. Here's a statement we received from the mall's owner, Macerich, a Phoenix, Arizona-based real estate investment trust.

"Deptford Mall greatly values the feedback of our shoppers, tenants, and community, and after thoughtful consideration, we've decided to phase out the Premier Parking program at this time," a spokesperson said Wednesday night.

We scanned the QR code in the photo above showing the "premier parking" sign, and it now leads to an error page. It looks like you are clear to park in those spaces today if you would like.