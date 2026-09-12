Driver slams into several parked cars in Fairhill section of Philadelphia, police say

A driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital after a crash that damaged multiple parked cars in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 2nd and Cumberland streets, Philadelphia police said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a damaged red sedan, which was likely traveling at a high speed when it struck four parked cars near the intersection.

CBS News Philadelphia

The impact pushed two of those cars onto the sidewalk, and one of the cars hit the wall of a building.

The driver and passenger of the red sedan were taken to a hospital but expected to be OK.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.