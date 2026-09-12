Driver slams into several parked cars in Fairhill section of Philadelphia, police say
A driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital after a crash that damaged multiple parked cars in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 2nd and Cumberland streets, Philadelphia police said.
Officers arrived at the scene to find a damaged red sedan, which was likely traveling at a high speed when it struck four parked cars near the intersection.
The impact pushed two of those cars onto the sidewalk, and one of the cars hit the wall of a building.
The driver and passenger of the red sedan were taken to a hospital but expected to be OK.
There's no word on what led up to the crash.