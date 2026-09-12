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Driver slams into several parked cars in Fairhill section of Philadelphia, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Atheer Hussein

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A driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital after a crash that damaged multiple parked cars in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 2nd and Cumberland streets, Philadelphia police said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a damaged red sedan, which was likely traveling at a high speed when it struck four parked cars near the intersection.

philadelphia-crash.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The impact pushed two of those cars onto the sidewalk, and one of the cars hit the wall of a building.

The driver and passenger of the red sedan were taken to a hospital but expected to be OK.

There's no word on what led up to the crash.

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