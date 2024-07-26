Pennsylvania's new app helps families of children with disabilities find parks that meet their child's needs

SEPTA buys new rail cars for Market-Frankford Line, and more top stories | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new app is helping families of children with disabilities find a local park that meets their child's needs as July marks a major milestone in the U.S.

This month celebrates 34 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law protecting people with disabilities from discrimination.

The state's new app, Park Finder, details playgrounds and parks and lists all they offer the community, and is currently available online.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Americans with disabilities are the largest ranked minority group in the U.S., with about one in six children having a developmental disability.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society's Good for You initiative, "Children with disabilities can have different needs for their play, such as more or less sensory input; however, playground play is critical for all children's cognitive and physical development, supporting socialization, creativity, and community building."

With this in mind, multiple parks across Pennsylvania are tailoring their playground designs to children of all abilities and implementing special features like an interactive sensory green garden or an Augmented and Alternative Communication tool that uses pictures and symbols to help children with nonverbal communication.