1,000-pound butter sculpture at 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show celebrates America 250

Pennsylvania is celebrating America's 250th birthday with replica Liberty Bells in all 67 counties — and a 1,000-pound sculpture made of butter celebrating some of the nation's defining moments.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show on Thursday unveiled its annual butter sculpture for the 2026 event. The sculpture, crafted by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, is called "A Toast to Our Nation's 250th Anniversary: Inspired by Founders. Grown by Farmers."

The sculpture was designed to honor the United States' semiquincentennial and highlight both Philadelphia's and Pennsylvania's place in the founding of the country.

It's set in 1776 in Philly and depicts Benjamin Franklin and other Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence, with a celebratory toast with milk.

Other elements in the sculpture include the Liberty Bell, a tribute to Betsy Ross and red, white and blue accents.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

"In this America250 year, it takes on a deeper meaning reflecting how agriculture has been the roots of our nation's growth and prosperity for 250 years, and how Pennsylvania farmers will continue to lead us forward," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a press release.

The sculpture helps tell Pennsylvania's "story of dairy and democracy," Victor said in a press release.

Victor and Pelton, both of Conshohocken, have created 24 butter sculptures for the Farm Show, which is in its 35th year.

The 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show runs from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17 in Harrisburg.

The theme of this year's farm show is "Growing a Nation."