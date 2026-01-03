Owen Tippett, Nick Seeler lead Flyers to 5-2 victory over Oilers for 4th win in 6 games

Owen Tippett and Nick Seeler each had a goal and an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Denver Barkey, Travis Sanheim and Bobby Brink also scored for the Flyers (21-12-7), who have won four of their last six games. Philadelphia went 3-2 on its five-game trip.

Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard scored for the Oilers (20-16-6), who have lost three of their last four.

Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots for the Flyers and set a career high for victories in a season with 15 wins in 24 starts.

Calvin Pickard made 24 saves for Edmonton.

The Flyers opened the scoring 7:16 into the first period as Tippett fed a streaking Barkey, who directed the puck past Pickard for his first NHL goal. The 20-year-old also has two assists in his first seven games.

After Edmonton closed within 3-2 after two periods. Seeler's first goal of the season midway through the third period pushed the lead to two goals.

McDavid extended his point streak to 15 games. He has 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points in that stretch.

Up next

Flyers: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.