Overturned tractor trailer blocking southbound Route 55 in Glassboro, New Jersey

An overturned tractor trailer is blocking traffic in the southbound lanes of Route 55 in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Monday morning.

The county's emergency management agency said a crash involving the tractor trailer, which was carrying food products, and another vehicle happened just after 4 a.m. near the Ellis Mill Road overpass in Mantua Township.

All southbound lanes remain blocked as of 6:30 a.m. and traffic is jammed back to Route 322 between the Glassboro and Clayton exits.

Drivers are being diverted off the highway onto Ellis Mill Road. Alternate routes include Aura Road, Delsea Drive, Elk Road, Little Mill Road and Route 322.

Overturned tractor trailer on SR 55 in Glassboro, NJ CBS Philadelphia

Gloucester County Emergency Management said one of the drivers involved in the crash was taken to the hospital, and Gloucester County Hazmat is assisting the fire department with a diesel leak.

This is a developing story and will be updated.