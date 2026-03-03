15 people indicted in connection with violent crimes linked to Trenton, New Jersey, gang, AG says

Fifteen alleged gang members are facing charges in connection with multiple murders, shootings, assaults, robberies and carjackings in Trenton, New Jersey, and the surrounding areas in recent years, officials said.

All of the adults accused of being in the gang, including alleged leader Justice Chambers, 25, are charged in a 50-count indictment with racketeering and other crimes, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport's office said Tuesday. Chambers is charged with one murder, four attempted murders, being the leader of organized crime and other offenses.

All of the defendants have been arrested, and 13 are currently detained pending trial, the AG's office said in a news release. Three of the people facing charges are juveniles.

Chambers is accused of leading the "OutSouf" gang based in South Trenton with Jhosse Tolentino, who was killed in April 2023, prosecutors said.

After Tolentino's death, officials said, the gang committed "multiple violent incidents" known as drills to avenge him in Trenton as well as in Hamilton and Ewing townships. Prosecutors claim some lower-level members of the group killed people to obtain rank within the gang. The gang used stolen cars or swapped license plates to hide from police, then used social media and rap videos to take credit for the homicides, the AG's office said.

From April 2023 to June 2025, the gang also shared so-called community guns that members used in homicides and aggravated assaults. Defendants also used stolen cars during the incidents, officials said.

"The violence allegedly carried out by this gang strikes at the heart of our communities," Davenport said in a statement. "Every family deserves to feel safe on their block and in their home. We will continue working with our law enforcement and community partners to dismantle organizations that threaten that sense of security."