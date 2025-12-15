Historic bell at Philadelphia church expected to ring again in time for Christmas

The bell at Our Lady of Lourdes in Philadelphia has been around for more than 125 years, but hasn't rung for over two decades. Thanks to the help of some parishioners, that will soon change in time for Christmas.

Father Matthew Phelan is the pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes. It seems his to-do list is pages long.

"We have plumbing issues here," Phelan said. "We have heating issues here. Most recently, termites."

Parishioners of this sacred space in Overbrook Farms are insistent on fixing one thing.

"Getting the bell ringing again among my parishioners, that has been a huge priority," Phelan said.

Phelan said the reason is simple.

"Exorcists will say that the devil hates bells," Phelan said. "So, our people are saying we need this bell ringing. So we say let's get the bell ringing to chase the demons out."

The bell was cast and dedicated in 1898. It stopped working in 2004.

"There was an altar boy that opened it up and pulled the rope and it went, 'ding, clunk, clunk, clunk' as the hammer fell off and hit a couple of pieces of wood," Phelan said.

Up a ladder and through tight spaces, CBS News Philadelphia went up to see the bell.

Parishioner Mark Wallacavage is volunteering his time to bring back the bell. It's something he's talked about for years.

"Ever since then, we have to get this thing working again," Wallacavage said.

Parishioners are currently removing debris. Think about a century's worth of dust and other things that have collected in the bell tower.

"One hundred thirty years of pigeon poop and trash make it hard to assess the structural integrity of the beams and stuff above the bell," Wallacavage said.

The people from White's Clock and Carillon Northeast are installing an automated system. The bell is expected to ring by Christmas.

The bell has a name, and that's not unusual.

"The name of the bell was Johannus Vocor, which told me that whoever named the bell had a sense of humor," Phelan said. "Because Johannus Vocor can be translated as, 'I am called John,' or 'My name is John.' So the bell is actually talking to you, telling you its name."

And soon John again will talk, toll, swing and peal over the streets of Overbrook Farms.