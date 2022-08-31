New documentary shines light on addiction by telling one Philadelphia family's story

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day to recognize the people and families impacted by addiction. Coinciding with National Recovery Month in September, a new documentary is coming out featuring a Philadelphia family struggling with addiction.

Shining a light on addiction and recovery. It's a difficult journey that's usually kept in the shadows. But this family and the filmmaker want everyone to know there's nothing to be ashamed of and that with love and commitment, the darkness can be lifted.

Scenes from the new documentary, "Our American Family," about a Philadelphia family's struggle with addiction.

The film centers on Nicole, who spent years struggling with heroin addiction in Kensington, in and out of recovery centers.

"I feel very exceptionally blessed that I am still here," Nicole said.

Nicole says she and her family struggled with generations of addiction that included an eating disorder.

Through addiction and torment, the family stays connected and committed to overcoming the cycle of addiction.

"I'm so proud," Hallee Adelman said, "like when I see Nicole and look back to where she was when we started."

Adelman, the documentary's director and producer, had a long relationship with the family and hopes to help others.

"The best part of making this is being able to have the honor of sharing this family's story," Adelman said. "Bravery like this is, is rare and special, and it deserves compassion."

Through the agony of addiction, there is love. The film ultimately is about hope.

Nicole says long-term treatment saved her life. She's been sober for five years.

"People don't want to be sick like that," Nicole said. "They're human beings too. They deserve love, compassion, kindness."

The film is one family's story, but there are millions just like them. Adelman and Nicole hope the film highlights the need for more affordable and accessible treatment centers.

For more information on the documentary, including how to watch it, click here.

If you're struggling with addiction click here for resources to find help.