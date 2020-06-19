Organizers Of Philadelphia's Juneteenth Parade Partner With Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium For Free Testing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Despite the pandemic, cities are finding ways to celebrate Juneteenth. Eyewitness News was at the Global Leadership Academy in West Philadelphia where Mayor Jim Kenney and organizers of Philadelphia's Juneteenth Parade and Festival marked the holiday.

Usually, the city's Juneteenth Festival is considered the largest in the nation.

It was canceled this year, but organizers have partnered with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium to hold testing at the site.

Mayor Kenney talked about the importance of understanding the history of slavery and the significance of Juneteenth.

"This is a significant issue relative to the... slaves who were in Texas during that period of time who spent additional months in bondage without knowing that they were free. And I think that that's important and we recognize these parts of history that as I was growing up as child were not taught to me in my schooling," Kenney said.

The city and health officials are encouraging anyone who participated in recent protests to get tested for COVID-19.