Wakisha Bailey joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in July 2021.

Before moving to Philadelphia, she was a reporter at WPBF in West Palm Beach, where she covered the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Hurricane Dorian, and Jeffrey Epstein and Robert Kraft's affiliation with the massage parlor sting. During her three years in South Florida, she was also part of the presidential local press pool when former President Trump stayed at his Mar-A-Lago estate.

Before moving to West Palm Beach, Wakisha was a morning reporter in her hometown Rochester, New York at WROC, CBS affiliate for two years. She also spent four years on the assignment desk at WMAQ-NBC in Chicago.

Wakisha graduated from Tuskegee University.

She is excited to be in Philadelphia for the live music, the festivals, and the museums. She's looking forward to getting to know Philly sports fans, but most of all she's excited to get reacquainted with fall and winter.

Make sure to follow Wakisha on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.