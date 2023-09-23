Ophelia having impacts on travel, events: what's open, what's closed?

NEXT Weather: High winds, rain from Ophelia blowing cameras around

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Leading bands of rain are falling across the Philadelphia region, Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. Our meteorologists are keeping an eye on flooding risks and high winds that we could see with this storm.

In the meantime, the weekend washout is leading to cancellations and closures across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Here are the closures we know about.

Check your flight information before leaving

The weather is impacting travel at Philadelphia International Airport, the airport posted on X. The travel tracking website FlightAware showed some scattered flight delays and five canceled flights Saturday morning.

Weather is impacting travel at #PHLAirport. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information. pic.twitter.com/Q4lJxTW993 — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) September 23, 2023

Cape May County Zoo closed

"The Cape May County Zoo is closed today, September 23, 2023 due to weather conditions and the safety of the staff and animals.

The Cape May County Park Central and North are also closed today for the public's safety," a county spokesperson said in a statement.

Cape May-Lewes Ferry making no trips Saturday

Rough conditions led to the cancellation of the Cape-May Lewes ferry trips Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to a post on X, people with tickets for Sunday should keep an eye out in case those trips are canceled as well.

🚨⛈️ TRAVEL ADVISORY:

Due to the weather there are no sailings today, Sat. Sept. 23.



If you have a reservation for Sunday please check our site for updates as we continue to monitor the weather.

🔗 https://t.co/iAoNCOqIue pic.twitter.com/GfWnkNvq1f — Cape May-Lewes Ferry (@CMLFerry) September 23, 2023

Wildwood, NJ calls off Oktoberfest, outdoor components of Irish Fall Festival

🌧️Weather Related Cancellations: Due to the expected inclement weather, Mariner's Pier, Oktoberfest, and PigDog will be... Posted by Wildwoods, New Jersey on Friday, September 22, 2023

Mariner's Pier in Wildwood is closed and the Oktoberfest event is off due to this weather.

Some parts of the Irish Fall Festival, a big tourism draw and a boon to local bars and restaurants, are now off.

"We remain hopeful for Sunday. All surrounding restaurants/bars will be open for dining and entertainment," the festival wrote on its Facebook page.

IRISH FALL FESTIVAL UPDATE ☘️ 9/22/23 The following adjustment has been made to the Irish Fall Festival... Posted by North Wildwood Irish Fall Festival on Friday, September 22, 2023

The Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration is also canceled and cannot be rescheduled for this year.

Mercer County, NJ outdoor events canceled

The Mercer County Park Commission's outdoor movie night and ropes course and zipline event for Sunday are canceled due to the weather.