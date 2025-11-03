Law enforcement officials share details on drug-trafficking investigation in Philadelphia region

The Pennsylvania attorney general was back in the Philadelphia region Monday to discuss law enforcement's crackdown on drug-trafficking pipelines in the city and its collar counties.

Attorney General Dave Sunday was joined by district attorneys from Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery counties, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Pedro Rosario and other local law enforcement leaders in Norristown.

Sunday and local law enforcement leaders discussed "Operation Clean Sweep," which they say is a partnership within the southeastern Pennsylvania region to "stop drug trafficking from Kensington to surrounding counties."

The attorney general announced arrests and narcotic seizures at the press conference. You can watch the press conference in full on our YouTube channel.

Today's press conference came days after Sunday's announcement of the seizure of over 50 million doses of fentanyl so far in 2025.

Sunday highlighted two drug busts this year during a press conference last week. In September, law enforcement seized 2.7 million fentanyl doses in Northeast Philadelphia, and in May, more than 9 million doses were seized, and seven arrests were made in North Philly.

The Pennsylvania AG said law enforcement has already seized more fentanyl this year than they did in 2024.

Two weeks ago, the FBI announced the takedown of one of Kensington's largest drug trafficking gangs, the Weymouth Street Drug Trafficking Organization. Federal prosecutors indicted 33 people involved in the drug gang, including two of its leaders, Jose Antonio Morales Nieves and Ramon Roman-Montanez.

This is a developing story and will be updated.