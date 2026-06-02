Attendees say Open Streets: Midtown Village in Philadelphia should become permanent after first night

Some of Center City's busiest streets went car-free Tuesday evening as the Center City District launched a new weekday version of its popular Open Streets program in Midtown Village.

The pilot program transforms portions of 13th Street, Sansom Street and Drury Street into pedestrian-only spaces, giving residents, office workers and visitors room to dine, shop and socialize without vehicle traffic.

The initiative, called Open Streets: Midtown Village, will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday throughout June. Street closures will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors gathered Tuesday evening to enjoy outdoor dining, live music, pop-up mini golf and live painting, all offered free to the public.

"I think it's funny to be relaxing as if I'm at the beach, but in the middle of a busy city, and that is a nice juxtaposition," Kiri Hoerman said.

The program aims to create an after-work destination in one of Philadelphia's most popular dining districts, allowing restaurants and retailers to expand into the street with additional space for customers.

"We love any opportunity to get some more eyes and ears and people, butts in seats, as they say," Valerie Price, the general manager of Pearl & Mary Oyster Bar, said. "So we love that and just being able to do a little more al fresco is always so much fun."

Some attendees said they hope the pedestrian-friendly format becomes permanent.

"Usually, I'm just trying to get across it, and weirdly it's hard to get across it, even though it's a small street," said Max Brenneman of South Philadelphia. "So I'm glad they did this. In my opinion, it should be a permanent choice."

Local businesses also reported benefits from the increased foot traffic.

"It definitely increases foot traffic and people see our store who hadn't maybe been thinking about it," Darren Nowicki, the manager of Shibe Vintage Sports, said. "They were coming out for dinner or drinks tonight, and then they see the product that we have and they get pretty excited about it and come on in."

The Midtown Village pilot builds on the success of Open Streets events in Rittenhouse Square and marks the first time the concept has been tested as a weekday evening experience in the neighborhood.

"The focus is al fresco dining after-work vibes," said Giavana Suraci Pruitt, director of promotions and activations for the Center City District. "We want you to step out of the office and stay a while. And where better to stay and hang out than Midtown Village?"

Organizers said Open Streets: Midtown Village will return every Tuesday in June. If the pilot proves successful, they hope it could become a regular summertime tradition in Center City.