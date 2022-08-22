Watch Live: Officials to discuss ongoing efforts to address monkeypox outbreak in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PA-State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Phila., will be joined by local, state, and federal officials to discuss ongoing efforts to address the Monkeypox virus outbreak in Philadelphia.

The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and on the player above.

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 Time: 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.