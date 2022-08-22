Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Officials to discuss ongoing efforts to address monkeypox outbreak in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PA-State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Phila., will be joined by local, state, and federal officials to discuss ongoing efforts to address the Monkeypox virus outbreak in Philadelphia.

The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and on the player above. 

  • What: Rep. Kenyatta, local, state, and federal health officials to host joint press conference on Monkeypox response
  • Date: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. 
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.