Watch Live: Officials to discuss ongoing efforts to address monkeypox outbreak in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PA-State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Phila., will be joined by local, state, and federal officials to discuss ongoing efforts to address the Monkeypox virus outbreak in Philadelphia.
The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia
- What: Rep. Kenyatta, local, state, and federal health officials to host joint press conference on Monkeypox response
- Date: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
