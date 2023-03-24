One-time champ shares benefits of boxing at Philly VA Medical Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A special event was held Thursday at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center. A one-time boxing champ is sharing the health benefits of boxing.

Hafiz Montgomery says using his hands boxing helped him get his mind straight.

"It teaches you to become one with yourself," Montgomery, the former WBF champ, said.

"Just because I feel like they're the real heroes, I'm just an ordinary guy who got lucky and had a couple breaks," he added. "They did everything for me to be able to do this."

For the special visit, he showed some self defense moves and got vets inspired to get in shape.

"To me, it's the best conditioning workout you ever get in your life," Montgomery said.

In addition to exercise, research shows boxing has a number of mental health benefits.

"I think it can be a real positive outlet for people to get out those negative energies, get out hostilities, get out all that violence," Christian Soto, a former Marine, said.

Soto did three tours in Iraq.

"This boxing stuff lets us get our aggression out safely without hurting people," Soto said.

Montgomery says he knows all about the struggles many veterans confront. He's a self described ticking time bomb who suffers from depression and anxiety.

"You can get all your anger and aggression out and there's no retaliation, or you're not in trouble for it," Montgomery said.

"I think it's great and it relieves a lot of stress," Jewel Home, of the VA Medical Center, said.

It's called sweet science – boxing giving vets a winning combination.