One in custody, two women shot after armed robbery at Philadelphia restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was taken into custody after a shooting injured two women at a pizza restaurant in the Holmesburg area of Northeast Philadelphia, police say. Officials arrived at Mayfair Pizza on Frankford Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.



Police say a 34-year-old was shot in the left shoulder and a 65-year-old woman was shot once in the stomach. Both were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and they say both are in stable condition.

There is a person in custody and police recovered a weapon.

