Man on motorcycle dead after car crash in North Philadelphia, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died following a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood Friday evening.

Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Adams Avenue and Howland Street around 7:46 p.m.

A motorcycle was going west on Adams Avenue and police said the motorcyclist collided with a silver Ford Crown Victoria that was turning north onto Howland Street from the eastbound lanes of Adams Avenue.

The 26-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by medics and was later pronounced dead around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the driver of the Ford Crown Victoria remained at the scene.

The Crash Investigation Division was also at the scene.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

