Flyers' anthem Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" captivates fanbase during playoff run

As the Flyers continue their best season in six years, a familiar song to many has become the team's anthem.

British singer and songwriter Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" is a staple inside the locker room after victories, Flyers DJ and in-arena host Everett Jackson said.

"If you think about hockey on the music side, and this is the DJ in me, it's wild energy, rock and roll, EDM, house," Jackson said. "I think Olivia Dean's 'Man I Need' is like the perfect vibe when you come back from a brutal hockey game. Hopefully, with all your teeth."

Jackson has been working with the franchise since 2008 and has seen the evolution of music capture fans and players, but this season it's different.

The song is a mega hit that's resonated with listeners well beyond the Flyers' fanbase. The pop-soul track, released in August 2025, hit over 1 billion streams on Spotify and topped several charts around the world.

"After we win, that's when it's played," Jackson said. "Also, that chorus just hits and it's exactly the vibe of the team."

Dean's tune has captivated the players, fans and even Gritty at times. The team has even put their own twist on the lyrics and printed it on merch that reads "The Men We Need."

"These guys Dan Vladař, and Porter [Martone], and Tip [Owen Tippett] and Coots [Sean Couturier], these are the guys we need," Jackson said.

The Flyers are down 2-0 in their best-of-seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Puck drop for Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m.

As of now, Dean hasn't acknowledged her song's connection with the Flyers. However, Jackson extended an invitation to South Philadelphia.

"Olivia needs to be here," Jackson said. "She should see the response of like 20,000 fans singing her song at the end of a victory. She'll be at every game after that. I guarantee you. Cancel tour dates, get down to Xfinity."

CBS News Philadelphia did reach out to Dean's team and have yet to hear back.