Watch CBS News
Local News

Old City Wedding Stroll back for second year in Philadelphia

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

45 businesses to be in attendance at the 2nd annual Old City Wedding Stroll
45 businesses to be in attendance at the 2nd annual Old City Wedding Stroll 03:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Old City Wedding Stroll is back in Philadelphia for another year. With so many things to get done before the big day, the event tries to help make planning a little easier for future brides and grooms.

The second annual stroll is scheduled for Wednesday.

"Old City is an incredible neighborhood for one-stop shopping for your wedding, for your special day," Old City District executive director Job Itkowitz said. "There are vendors who sell wedding dresses and suits, of course, but you can also get rings."

Itkowitz says the stroll will offer the opportunity to go through more than 45 Old City-located businesses that can serve people's wedding needs.

Bella Bridesmaid owner Randi Charen and Boxbar owner Robyn Platoni also joined CBS News Philadelphia to preview the event.

The stroll will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Old City District has more information on the stroll and information on how to register on its website.

Registration is open for the 2nd annual Old City Wedding Stroll 04:27
Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 10:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.