Old City Wedding Stroll back for second year in Philadelphia

45 businesses to be in attendance at the 2nd annual Old City Wedding Stroll

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Old City Wedding Stroll is back in Philadelphia for another year. With so many things to get done before the big day, the event tries to help make planning a little easier for future brides and grooms.

The second annual stroll is scheduled for Wednesday.

"Old City is an incredible neighborhood for one-stop shopping for your wedding, for your special day," Old City District executive director Job Itkowitz said. "There are vendors who sell wedding dresses and suits, of course, but you can also get rings."

Itkowitz says the stroll will offer the opportunity to go through more than 45 Old City-located businesses that can serve people's wedding needs.

Bella Bridesmaid owner Randi Charen and Boxbar owner Robyn Platoni also joined CBS News Philadelphia to preview the event.

The stroll will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Old City District has more information on the stroll and information on how to register on its website.