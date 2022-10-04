Watch CBS News
Person shot, killed near convenience store in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say one person is dead after being shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found the victim bleeding at the intersection of Ogontz and Stenton Avenues.

The person was traveling northbound in a car on Ogontz Avenue and stopped at the intersection, authorities say. When the person exited the car, some people at a nearby convenience store saw the victim bleeding and rushed into the store to get materials to perform first aid.

The victim was responsive and even able to walk when police arrived, they say.

The person was taken to Einstein Medical Center where they were first placed in critical condition and later died.

Investigators are working to determine the exact details of what happened.

No arrests have been made.

