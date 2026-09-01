In Ocean City, New Jersey, families trying to savor what's left of summer heading into Labor Day weekend

It's the first day of September, and many families were playing in the ocean down the Jersey Shore, trying to savor what is left of summer.

"She starts school next week, but my son started last week, and we pulled him out just to enjoy a little more sun and summer," Tess Bousquet said.

Bousquet and her family said they look forward to quiet days in Ocean City with fewer people on the beach, but at the same time, they're not ready to say goodbye to the waves or the warm weather.

"We're trying to extend summer, the last hoorah of summertime," Bousquet said.

It still felt like summer Tuesday with unseasonably warm weather. The shore was a popular spot for people to cool off.

"It feels great, especially with this breeze," Donna Shuglia said.

Thomas Naphy was also trying to soak it all in. He starts his first day of 10th grade on Wednesday, and he said spending the day on the boardwalk with his family was the perfect way to close out his summer.

"I like the beach, I like the sun, trying to get tan, yeah it's awesome," Naphy said.

It was also a bit quiet on the boardwalk. The crowds have thinned with many people already back to school, but many businesses are getting ready for the last major weekend of the season.

"This is like the last huge holiday weekend for sure," Wes Kazmarck, president of the Ocean City Boardwalk Merchants Association, said.

Kazmarck said overall business has been a little better than last summer, but the weather has created many challenges.

Now, he's hoping Mother Nature holds out, and the crowds come back for Labor Day weekend.

"I think everybody is really gearing up for one last real strong weekend and hopefully a really good shoulder season as well," he said.