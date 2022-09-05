Businesses in Ocean City felt the impacts of inflation this summer as Labor Day weekend ends

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- As the Philly region gets ready for rain, a lot of people spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun down the shore. The weather was perfect to be on the beach and stroll the boards.

Many people said they're not ready for summer to be over, but the exodus has started – the boardwalk is not as crowded as it was earlier Sunday afternoon.

Businesses tell CBS3 the past two days were packed, but all good things must come to an end.

As Old Glory waves in the wind on this Labor Day, families are trying to extend their summer for as long as they can.

"Absorbing the great sun and the good vibes here in Ocean City," a man said.

It's one last hoorah -- and one last beach day down the shore for these Temple University seniors.

"We know school is about to start," Nylani Powell said.

American flags lined the boardwalk in Ocean City --- and businesses like Goodies Gone Wild are reaping the benefits of good weather.

"There's something for everybody in this store," Jonah Smith said.

Smith says hot sauces have been flying off the shelves this summer.

"The crowds were good this year," Smith said.

But with inflation and higher gas prices, some restaurants and other stores say they felt an impact this year over summer.

The crowds still showed up but didn't spend as much money.

"A lot of them are not going to go out to dinner every night," Diane Wieland of the Cape May County Department of Tourism said. "They're renting hotels with kitchenettes or full house rentals that have kitchens and they're eating in more often."

The Cape May County Department of Tourism says businesses have recovered 96% from the pandemic, and Sunday was one of the best days of the summer.

"July and August are going to tell the story," Wieland said. "We're hearing from our businesses that things are a little bit slower, however, we're still ahead of what we were in 2019."

Events, festivals and conventions helped draw more people down this year.

But the exodus has begun and now --- expect some delays heading home.