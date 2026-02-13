Van Drew announces millions to help replenish South Jersey beaches after severe erosion

It's what helps fuel the local economy and draws millions of visitors to the shore each season, and a congressman from South Jersey says help is on the way for some shore towns.

On Friday, U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Adam Telle, toured the eroding beach and dunes in Ocean City and other shore towns, that have taken a beating from the impacts of damaging hurricanes and nor'easters.

"We're going to be delivering relief here to the citizens of South Jersey and the community here in South Jersey," Telle said.

Beach replenishment projects scheduled last year were put on hold after officials said federal funding was not available for beach nourishment projects.

Ocean City and Strathmere declared local state of emergencies after suffering severe erosion, which left many homes vulnerable.

"I look at that sand, it's not Republican sand, it's not Democrat sand, it's sand that helps our tourism industry and protects all of this infrastructure," Van Drew said.

On Ocean City's boardwalk, Van Drew announced an investment of tens of millions of dollars to help replenish beaches, and says Ocean City is at the top of the list.

"We'd like to do them all at once, but it's not going to happen that way. We're going to get started and as we move along, we'll go from the most severe to what is the least severe," Van Drew said.

Van Drew has also introduced legislation for a more reliable funding stream for beach nourishment and lower-cost options for dredging and replenishment, including equipment from Europe, that he says could potentially be more efficient and affordable.

Ocean City's Mayor, Jay Gillian, called it welcome news.

"This is about safety and the homes, it's that trickledown effect and it affects everybody. I'm happy," Gillian said.

The congressman and secretary said they are hopeful replenishment can be completed before the summer season. They also toured Strathmere, Avalon, and North Wildwood, which are also considered emergency areas.