After losing son in hit-and-run, Chester mom turns her pain into purpose with nonprofit, after-school program

A Chester, Pennsylvania, mother is turning heartbreak into action after losing her 9-year-old son to injuries from a hit-and-run crash.

Anita Carrington is launching a nonprofit named after her son Ny'Leek Ellison, who died two months ago from complications stemming from the crash, which happened last year at 9th and Tilghman streets and left him paralyzed from the neck down.

The nonprofit, called Ny'Leek's Village, aims to keep children safe and give them positive opportunities after school.

Carrington said the effort began at home, where she prints shirts featuring her son's photo and the message "Slow down, save a life." She also sells the shirts at the same Chester intersection where Ny'Leek was struck.

The proceeds from her shirts and other merchandise, including sweatpants, caps and tote bags, will help fund the nonprofit. Carrington said the nonprofit will offer an after-school program where children can play computer games, learn traffic safety and build financial literacy skills.

"I want to support the children all over the world," Carrington said. "That'll come one day. But I'm going to start right here in my community."

Chester City Councilman Fred Green said her message resonates with the community.

"It's also important for drivers to learn about traffic safety and to really slow down because it actually can save a life," Green said.

Carrington is also planning a fashion show on July 4 to raise awareness and support for the nonprofit.

She said every step of the effort is rooted in her son's memory.

"He stayed strong through it all," Carrington said. "He was more stronger than I was."

Carrington said she hopes Ny'Leek's legacy will continue to inspire change and help prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedy.