After Pennsylvania nursing home explosion, investigators have taken over part of Bristol

CBS News Philadelphia is continuing to ask questions about what caused that explosion at a Bucks County nursing home and whether people were being evacuated before the blast.

Meanwhile, part of that Bristol Township neighborhood has been taken over by authorities and investigators trying to determine what caused a large portion of the nearby nursing home to explode just two days before Christmas.

John Hibbs lives in the house closest to where the blast occurred. Now, he says he struggles to come and go because the roads around his home are closed and he's forced to drive across his front lawn to get to his driveway.

"They jackhammered my driveway, dug up the front lawn, no news, they just did it," Hibbs said.

Hibbs said he was one of the first to run to the scene after the blast, and he immediately started helping people escape.

"It blew all the windows out, there was people walking around in a daze, they didn't know where they were at, you know what I mean? It was crazy," he said.

A PECO crew was on scene before the explosion in response to reports of a gas odor, according to a spokesperson. CBS News Philadelphia asked PECO if there was an evacuation underway. They have not gotten back to us. We also reached out to the Bristol Township Fire Rescue/Emergency Management.

A representative for the owner of the facility, Saber Healthcare Group, said in an email, "PECO was immediately notified of a gas smell and was on site investigating the matter for approximately 2 hours. The area where the smell was discovered was evacuated."

Carin O'Donnell is an attorney representing nine people impacted by the blast, including three who are still recovering from injuries in the hospital.

"People were still in that building so if there was an evacuation plan, it wasn't being implemented at the time," O'Donnell said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation and expected to release a preliminary report by the end of the month.

"There's going to be several people or organizations that need to be held accountable in this tragedy," O'Donnell said.

CBS News Philadelphia has learned that a PECO worker was among one of the people injured. Fortunately, he had just walked back to his truck when the explosion happened. The worker is still recovering from burns.