Nuclear medicine being called new frontier in cancer care: "A new era"

Nuclear medicine is being called a new frontier in cancer care, and new research shows potential new uses for it in treating gastric and pancreatic cancers.

Nuclear medicine that uses radioactive material is becoming much more popular, and doctors say it can be a lifesaver.

Lori Canzanese is used to getting shots of radioactive material at Penn Medicine.

"When you hear nuclear medicine or radioactive, it can feel pretty ominous," Canzanese said, "but the actual treatment was pretty calm."

The 54-year-old mother of two was diagnosed with advanced neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer 10 years ago.

"It was overwhelming when I got that diagnosis," Canzanese said.

After surgery, Penn's Department of Nuclear Medicine took over Canzanese's care. First, with advanced imaging to pinpoint the tumors, and then radioactive material to destroy cancer cells.

"After each treatment, I was considered hot with radiation," Canzanese said, "and so I had to be in isolation for three days."

Dr. Phil Mulugeta said Canzanese's tumors were significantly reduced.

"Nuclear medicine is in a new era," Mulugeta said. "We can individually pick what kind of radioactive medication is the best for each individual patient."

Mulugeta says several important research advances are expanding the horizons of nuclear medicine.

"[Nuclear] is a scary word, but there's no need to be afraid," Mulugeta said. "These are special kinds of radioactive molecules. No patient has ever been harmed."

Canzanese says the routine scans at Penn show her tumors are stable, giving her quality time with her family. She's working to help others with the annual Run for the Stripes, an event at the zoo that raises money and awareness for neuroendocrine tumors.

"I feel fortunate that this treatment was available," Canzanese said.

Doctors say nuclear medicine can also be helpful in treating prostate and thyroid cancer.