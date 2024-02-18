Northwest Philadelphia church hosts conversations with state lawmakers, community

Northwest Philadelphia community meets with lawmakers to discuss neighborhood issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parishioners at a Northwest Philadelphia church welcomed state lawmakers for a community conversation about the issues affecting their neighborhoods on Sunday.

State Rep. Donna Bullock and State Sen. Sharif Street came out to the Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church.

Neighbors listened as the two Democrats spoke on educational funding, gun violence and the local economy.

Community members asked the lawmakers how they would improve the everyday problems they're facing.

"I've been working really hard to refocus our energy in keeping families together and another space we've been working on is our juvenile justice system," Rep. Bullock said.

Church members said they hope these sorts of dialogues continue within the community.