Watch CBS News
Local News

Northwest Philadelphia church hosts conversations with state lawmakers, community

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

Northwest Philadelphia community meets with lawmakers to discuss neighborhood issues
Northwest Philadelphia community meets with lawmakers to discuss neighborhood issues 00:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parishioners at a Northwest Philadelphia church welcomed state lawmakers for a community conversation about the issues affecting their neighborhoods on Sunday.

State Rep. Donna Bullock and State Sen. Sharif Street came out to the Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church.

Neighbors listened as the two Democrats spoke on educational funding, gun violence and the local economy.

Community members asked the lawmakers how they would improve the everyday problems they're facing.

"I've been working really hard to refocus our energy in keeping families together and another space we've been working on is our juvenile justice system," Rep. Bullock said.

Church members said they hope these sorts of dialogues continue within the community.

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 6:54 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.