Robbery, shooting inside Northern Liberties parking garage leaves man injured, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was robbed and shot while in a parking garage in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood late Saturday night.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace told CBS News Philadelphia the man was sitting in his car inside a parking garage along the 700 block of North Front Street when someone walked in just before 11 p.m. and robbed him of his personal belongings, including money, a cellphone and jewelry, before shooting him in the leg once.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was transported by medics to Jefferson Hospital, where he is now listed in stable condition, according to police.

Pace said the entire incident was caught on surveillance video inside the garage. The suspect is believed to be a man who was last seen wearing a distinctive denim jacket.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.