Portion of Northeast Extension on Pennsylvania Turnpike closed after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

A portion of the Northeast Extension on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County remains closed on Tuesday night after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits at around 2 p.m. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the turnpike and captured burnt wreckage from the crash on the highway.

In a post on X just after 6:30 p.m., the Pennsylvania Turnpike wrote that the portion of the Northeast Extension between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits remains closed "for recovery of the vehicles involved in the earlier incident." The turnpike also posted several detours to get around the closure.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. Pennsylvania State Police haven't responded to our requests for comment about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.