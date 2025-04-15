Watch CBS News
Portion of Northeast Extension on Pennsylvania Turnpike closed after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

Tom Ignudo
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Road closure after tractor-trailer crash on Northeast Extension in Lehigh County
Road closure after tractor-trailer crash on Northeast Extension in Lehigh County

A portion of the Northeast Extension on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County remains closed on Tuesday night after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits at around 2 p.m. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the turnpike and captured burnt wreckage from the crash on the highway. 

lns-chopper-476-crash-041525-frame-65792.jpg
A portion of the Northeast Extension on the Pennsylvania Turnpike remains closed on Tuesday night after a crash involving two tractor-trailers. CBS News Philadelphia

In a post on X just after 6:30 p.m., the Pennsylvania Turnpike wrote that the portion of the Northeast Extension between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits remains closed "for recovery of the vehicles involved in the earlier incident." The turnpike also posted several detours to get around the closure.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. Pennsylvania State Police haven't responded to our requests for comment about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

